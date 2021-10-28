Dilworth Police noticing increase in crime, asking for more officers

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Dilworth are saying as the city grows, so does the crime rate.

The Police Chief, Ty Sharpe, says the city has noticed more vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries over the past couple of months.

With more development slated for the city, the Police Chief says they can expect even more crime.

The Chief says he has requested a bigger budget for the city to hire more officers and keep the streets safe. In a Facebook post, the chief says it looks like the extra funds will be approved and he could then increase patrols.

If you see any crime happening in your neighborhood or something that doesn’t seem right, call police and they will investigate.

