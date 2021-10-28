Advertisement

Dilworth Police noticing increase in crime, asking for more officers

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Dilworth are saying as the city grows, so does the crime rate.

The Police Chief, Ty Sharpe, says the city has noticed more vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries over the past couple of months.

With more development slated for the city, the Police Chief says they can expect even more crime.

The Chief says he has requested a bigger budget for the city to hire more officers and keep the streets safe. In a Facebook post, the chief says it looks like the extra funds will be approved and he could then increase patrols.

If you see any crime happening in your neighborhood or something that doesn’t seem right, call police and they will investigate.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021
Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting
UPDATE: 2 Dead After Crash Near Wadena
Deer enters Eventide Senior Living Community
Deer entering Eventide Senior Living Communities caught on camera
North Dakota Highway Patrol
UPDATE: Sugar beet truck driver killed in crash identified
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

Latest News

The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat
Allegiant Airlines cancels service in December at Grand Forks International
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 1