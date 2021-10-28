Customers of closed photography business can now get pictures back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People who used a now closed photography business for their wedding, family or engagement photos can finally get their memories back.

A lawyer representing Glasser Images says people will be able to download their photos, at no cost, for one year.

Lawyers with O’Keeffe, O’Brien, Lyson Attorneys say a company out of Atlanta, GA will work with locals to get their photos back.

The ShootProof team out of Atlanta is now handling the photos and will even allow people to order hard copies of them.

The full statement from ShootProof on the situation is below:

“ShootProof, an all-in-one photography platform for photographers, has stepped in to offer free access to Glasser Images clients and their important photos. The galleries will be available for the photo sessions completed prior to the closing of Glasser Images.

Upon hearing about the challenges clients and photographers were facing in gaining access to their photos from Glasser Images, ShootProof reached out to offer support. ShootProof is assisting in getting images electronically delivered to the affected clients through their gallery software. ShootProof is expecting to be able to connect thousands of former Glasser Images clients with their photos.

“ShootProof was created by photographers to help families capture and preserve life’s most precious memories. It’s at the heart of everything we do,” noted ShootProof CEO Stephen Marshall. “We understand, intrinsically, the passion and emotion that goes into documenting these milestone events - from the perspective of the families and photographers alike. We are happy to be able to help provide some solutions and peace of mind for those impacted.”

Through their corporate giving program called Galleries for Good, ShootProof will host the photo galleries, including free downloads, for impacted Glasser Images clients for free for one year. ShootProof will also unlock all old galleries within the Glasser Images account so former Glasser Images clients can have access to their digital images. For extra measure, clients can use ShootProof’s new Print Store to easily create photo gifts and personalized keepsakes.

On the photographer side, ShootProof is offering to help these small business owners with a free year of ShootProof’s 5000 Photo Plan (a value of $204) to any photographer that was employed or subcontracted by Glasser Images.

“ShootProof efforts are providing reassurance twofold, for impacted clients, as well as photographers,” noted Ashtyn Goheen, owner and photographer at Ashtyn M Photo. “As a photographer, I understand the importance of my client’s photos. Those are priceless memories. I feel relieved that there will be an efficient way to deliver those photos to the clients affected. I’m encouraged to see a business like ShootProof step up in the way that they have.”

Clients and photographers who have been impacted by the closure of Glasser Images can find out more information about the plan for delivery of images by visiting shootproof.com/glasser.”

