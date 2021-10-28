Ben Franklin students offered duct tape to keep mask on

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After receiving a whistleblower message that students were being offered duct table to keep their masks on, we reached out to Fargo Public Schools to confirm the validity of the claim. The district confirmed that a teacher at Ben Franklin Middle School did offer a student duct tape to keep a mask on but that teacher meant it as a joke. They said that it was not the teacher’s expectation that the student apply the duct tape.

The district stated that, “school administration is working with staff to ensure this behavior does not occur in the future.”

As we have them, we’ll post updates to this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.