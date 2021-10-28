BCA Launches Minnesota Crime Data Explorer

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans have a new tool for learning about crime activity in our state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) recently launched the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to query, filter and sort crime data; view trends in charts and graphs; export graphics and spreadsheets; and more.

The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer is being launched in phases. It currently includes data on firearm discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in crime reporting by type. Additional data will be added in the months ahead.

The system contains data going back to the beginning of 2021 except for use-of-force data, which goes back to 2020. Prior years’ data is available in existing annual uniform crime reports published on the BCA website.

Data in the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be published quarterly on the last Mondays of January, April, July, and October. Any changes to published data are updated on a daily basis.

The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer is available on the BCA website.

