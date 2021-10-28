Advertisement

Allegiant Airlines cancels service in December at Grand Forks International

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All December service for Allegiant Airlines has been canceled.

On the company’s website, booking dates for the month of December are unavailable for selection for all locations including Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

According to the websites booking calendar, flights resume in January.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 2 Dead After Crash Near Wadena
Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Records: Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021
Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting
Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
Simenson mugshot
WF man kidnapped teenage ex-girlfriend, court docs allege

Latest News

The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather Oct. 27
10:00PM Weather Oct. 27