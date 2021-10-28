Allegiant Airlines cancels service in December at Grand Forks International
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All December service for Allegiant Airlines has been canceled.
On the company’s website, booking dates for the month of December are unavailable for selection for all locations including Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.
According to the websites booking calendar, flights resume in January.
