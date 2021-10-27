Some not happy with proposed FPS boundary changes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Not everyone is happy with the latest proposed boundary changes within the Fargo school district. On Oct. 26 the school board approved on first reading to shift 37 Bennett Elementary students to Centennial.

School board members said the change comes in an effort to relieve pressure off of the district’s largest elementary school. Bennett Elementary is in the fastest-growing part of the city, and the boundary changes are aimed at mitigating current overcrowding.

“All of their friends are going to get mixed up because they are on the wrong side of the line or street,” said Fargo parent Jaclyn Davis.

She said now is not the right time to be moving elementary students to different schools.

“They are going to be going to a different school and all of those friendships are going to be split up,” Davis said.

She added she thinks as south Fargo continues to grow, the problem is just going to get worse, and that’s something the district agrees, and is the main reason why they are doing what they are doing.

Someone left a comment on the VNL Facebook Page and said when it comes to boundary changes, it’s just something you need to accept.

“Maybe not worry about boundary changes right now,” Davis said in disagreement, “So much has changed with the pandemic and everything, people going to private schools. I just don’t think it makes sense to move and a handful of students now versus in a couple of years.”

A second reading of the proposal along with public input is set for Nov. 9.

