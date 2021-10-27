More school boundary changes could be coming for the Fargo Public Schools district

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More school boundary changes could be coming for students within the Fargo Public Schools district.

“Bennett this school year, starting off this school year exceeding the projected number of enrollment significantly,” said Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi.

Bennett Elementary in south Fargo is currently the largest elementary school in the district with more than 630 students.

School board officials say the proposed boundary changes would affect about 37 students and help provide relief for that particular school as more families continue to move south.

For one school board member, there’s a concern about proximity.

“How far are we going to go south and pass an elementary to go north. I am just trying to make sense of it all in terms of distance for families,” said Jennifer Benson.

Currently, the district owns 80 acres of land south of 76th Avenue south for the potential of a future middle or elementary school.

School board officials say it may not be cost-effective to build.. until the FM Diversion is complete.

The first reading of the proposal was approved by the school board during Tuesday’s meeting.

It will now move on to a second reading and public comment slated for November 9th.

