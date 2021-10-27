Advertisement

Deer entering Eventide Senior Living Communities caught on camera

By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eventide Senior Living Communities had an unexpected visitor enter their Moorhead campus on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post by the company, they say a deer had entered through a window that is under construction.

The company says the deer exited through another window after taking a short, self-guided tour.

The company says no one was hurt by their unexpected guest.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
Hundreds of people rallied in Fergus Falls in support for Dr. Jeffrey Horak, who was recently...
Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon
Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Records: Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Deer enters Eventide Senior Living Community
FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021
Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting
FPS Proposed Boundary Changes- October 26, 2021
More school boundary changes could be coming for the Fargo Public Schools district
10:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2