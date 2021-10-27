Advertisement

Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An apology was issued Tuesday for actions displayed during the October 12th Fargo School Board meeting.

The conversation from that meeting became hostile as school board member Jennifer Benson motioned to change the district-wide mask mandate to a recommendation.

At one point, Brian Nelson walked off while Benson was having the discussion and President Knutson chuckled before moving on.

School board member Jim Johnson also expressed how he was displeased with Benson bringing up the motion again.

“I’m just going to go on the record Jennifer and David to say I am really tired of this game. You can keep trying to use all of our time in these board meetings for this issue,” he said. “I understand it is a critical issue but I don’t anything has changed in this board’s position in the last two weeks.”

Johnson suggested Benson take the procedure of requesting to put the issue back on the agenda.

Benson made the same motion again during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

This time school board member Seth holden said he appreciated Benson’s passion, but felt there was not enough effort given to speak with other board members about the issue.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
Hundreds of people rallied in Fergus Falls in support for Dr. Jeffrey Horak, who was recently...
Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon
Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Records: Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

Latest News

FPS Proposed Boundary Changes- October 26, 2021
More school boundary changes could be coming for the Fargo Public Schools district
10:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather Oct. 26
10:00PM Weather Oct. 26
FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021
FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021