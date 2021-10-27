Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An apology was issued Tuesday for actions displayed during the October 12th Fargo School Board meeting.

The conversation from that meeting became hostile as school board member Jennifer Benson motioned to change the district-wide mask mandate to a recommendation.

At one point, Brian Nelson walked off while Benson was having the discussion and President Knutson chuckled before moving on.

School board member Jim Johnson also expressed how he was displeased with Benson bringing up the motion again.

“I’m just going to go on the record Jennifer and David to say I am really tired of this game. You can keep trying to use all of our time in these board meetings for this issue,” he said. “I understand it is a critical issue but I don’t anything has changed in this board’s position in the last two weeks.”

Johnson suggested Benson take the procedure of requesting to put the issue back on the agenda.

Benson made the same motion again during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

This time school board member Seth holden said he appreciated Benson’s passion, but felt there was not enough effort given to speak with other board members about the issue.

