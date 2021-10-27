Advertisement

Accused Murderer Eric Reinbold Pleads Not Guilty

Eric Reinbold
Eric Reinbold(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Erin Reinbold, the man accused of killing his wife and evading police for weeks, has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Bruce Rivers, confirms with Valley News Live that he made the plea Tuesday in Pennington County Court.

Reinbold is facing charges of intentional second-degree murder and second degree murder in the death of his wife. His bail was set at $10 million cash in early September.

It took police three weeks to find Reinbold after the murder of his wife, Lissette, on July 9. He was eventually found August 4th at a vacant farm yard not far from his parent’s property in Red Lake County.

To read our previous reporting on this case, including disturbing information about the scene of the alleged murder and how the victim was found, click here.

