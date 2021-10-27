Accused Murderer Eric Reinbold Pleads Not Guilty

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Erin Reinbold, the man accused of killing his wife and evading police for weeks, has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Bruce Rivers, confirms with Valley News Live that he made the plea Tuesday in Pennington County Court.

Reinbold is facing charges of intentional second-degree murder and second degree murder in the death of his wife. His bail was set at $10 million cash in early September.

It took police three weeks to find Reinbold after the murder of his wife, Lissette, on July 9. He was eventually found August 4th at a vacant farm yard not far from his parent’s property in Red Lake County.

