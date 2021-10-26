WF man kidnapped teenage ex-girlfriend, court docs allege

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is behind bars after officials say he kidnapped his teenage ex-girlfriend earlier this week.

24-year-old Cole Simenson is charged with felony kidnapping, threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process.

Court documents 911 dispatchers received a call shortly before midnight on Oct. 24 from a woman who stated her daughter texted her to call the police. Officers went to a location near Glyndon that the daughter gave her mother, but officers did not find anyone there. While the victim’s phone ‘pinged’ several locations, documents say officers still couldn’t find the victim.

Documents say dispatchers later received a text from the victim’s phone that read, ‘help.’ A track of the victim’s phone showed she may be in an area north of Moorhead.

A Clay County deputy soon arrived on scene and saw a black vehicle parked on a gravel road with both the teen victim and Simenson inside. Documents say Simenson turned on his headlights and started driving slowly towards the deputy’s squad car, but the officer was able to block him and prevent him from passing.

When the deputy tried to get Simenson out of the vehicle, documents state Simenson physically resisted and the two continued to struggle until another officer arrived on scene.

Documents say the teen girl was visibly upset and crying when officers spoke with her. She stated Simenson is her ex-boyfriend and said he asked her to talk with him this evening. The victim stated Simenson picked her up in West Fargo and drove to Moorhead where she stated Simenson became aggressive.

The victim stated Simenson’s body language and reckless driving started to scare her. She stated on two different occasions she tried to escape Simenson and get out of the car, but both times documents say Simenson grabbed the victim’s legs and forcefully pulled her back into the car.

The victim said she tried to text her mom for help, but Simenson took the phone from her.

Documents say Simenson told the victim, ‘I’m already in trouble so I might as well go all the way.’ The victim told investigators that she believed this meant Simenson was going to kill her, as well as himself.

The victim told officers at some point Simenson threw her phone at her and she was able to send more texts for help which is when officers were finally able to locate her.

A week prior to the incident, the victim stated Simenson locked her in his garage in West Fargo and would not let her leave, however she did not report the incident to the police.

Court documents say during a search of Simenson’s car officers found a knife near the driver’s compartment, drug paraphernalia and marijuana wax, as well as a rope, chains, a blanket and pillow.

If convicted, on the kidnapping charge, Simenson faces up to 40 years in prison. He’s currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions.

Simenson’s next court date is November 17.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.