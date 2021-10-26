Two arrested, two hurt in assault in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail and two others are hurt following an assault in Bemidji.

At around 11:10 p.m. Monday, the police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Irvine Ave. NW. for a report of a domestic disturbance. As officers were on their way, they were advised of noise that sounded like gunfire and were told that someone said to “put the gun down.”

Officers noticed a vehicle leaving the area and realized that they were at the place of the alleged gunshots. Police say there were four people in the vehicle. Two of them stated that they had been assaulted with a hand saw after an argument. One of the victims was treated at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and the other victim was flown to a Fargo Trauma Center.

Police say the assault suspect was 40-year-old David James White. He was arrested and will be charged with 2nd Degree Assault.

While investigating the source of the gunfire, officers found 37-year-old Jared Lee Westbrook at the home where White was found. He was arrested on an outstanding felony-level warrant from Sherburne County.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate the source of gunfire. The Bemidji Police Department believes this instance is isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218)-333-9111. If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.