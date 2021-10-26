Advertisement

“Take Back Jack” event provides way to dispose of pumpkins

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police Department is sharing information on ways to dispose of pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day and beyond.

The Take Back Jack event will help eliminate pumpkins from yard waste and landfill stream by dropping off pumpkins in the designated “Pumpkin Recycling” containers at the two City of Moorhead Recycling Drop-Off locations and their compost drop-off location in North Moorhead, located in Oakport.

Pumpkins cannot go into yard waste piles because they are organic waste. From November 1st through November 12th, pumpkins can be dropped off at the following sites:

For National Pumpkin Day, we’d like to share information about the County’s upcoming Take Back Jack event.

• 700 15th Ave N (Public Works Facility)

• 418 Elm St S

• North Moorhead (Oakport) compost site

Pumpkins collected at these locations will be recycled by composting them at a local farmstead compared to otherwise being sent to the landfill. Do not put candles, trash, paint or plastic bags into the pumpkin collection bins.

