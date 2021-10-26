Spuds soccer team heading to State Championships for first time since 2016

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time five years, the Moorhead Spuds are heading to the state soccer championships. After finishing the regular season with a 9-4-2 record, the Spuds won their section tournament to punch their ticket to state.

“Last year we lost in the final. So this year it feels great to play the final again and actually win it this time.” said Junior Revar Qaqos. “It’s something that a lot of people are going to remember.”

“It felt like last year was our year, and then they keep surprising me.” said Head Coach Ben Patrie And I think they keep surprising themselves. We’re feeling good as we come into the next game.”

“Nobody thought we were going to get very far in sections so the fact that we’re in state now is really a special feeling.” added Senior Elliot Funk.

It wasn’t an easy run through the section tournament either. The title game against St. Michael Albertville was tied through two overtimes and came down to penalty kicks, where the spuds survived by one goal to advance.

“I’ll say I probably lost a couple years life expectancy just because we played in such a frantic way.” Patrie said about that Section Final, “But the energy was incredible and when we scored that last minute goal it was bedlam.”

“Now that we’ve went through the whole game, overtime, and penalties we know what it’s like.” said Qaqos, “But hopefully we don’t have to go through that again. Hopefully it’s just the whole game and that’s it. We win.”

Funk said that “The feeling was unreal. And we’re ready and excited for what’s coming.”

The spuds were a blank slate this season after graduating 16 seniors last year. Nobody knew what to expect from this group of players. Now they have a chance to make history in the state championship tournament.

“This is the first year that this whole crew has had the opportunity to make it to state.” said Patrie. “The first time we’ve made it since 2016. So there’s a lot of good energy.”

“We’ve worked all season and we came in, everybody doubted us.” Funk said, “Everybody thought oh this team, they’ve retired 16 seniors last year and they have so many new guys. Our whole back line is new. There’s only a couple guys who were on varsity last year and they really showed their worth. They really lifted the team up.”

The Spuds open up tournament play against the #2 seed Duluth East Greyhounds on Wednesday, October 27th.

