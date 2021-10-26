Records: Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The hunt is on for a Moorhead man police say forced a woman to drive to a bank at gunpoint withdraw money for him at an ATM.

A warrant is currently out for 30-year-old Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi on felony kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and theft charges.

Documents say officers were called to Gate City Bank just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 for a ‘frantic female.’ The woman later told officers she was pulled over in her car on University Ave. in Fargo when Abdullahi came up to her car and knocked on her window. When she rolled down the window, she stated Abdullahi pointed a black handgun with a gray barrel at her and told her to unlock her car door.

The victim stated Abdullahi then got in her vehicle and told her to take him to Moorhead. While driving, documents say Abdullahi had her purse and was going through her wallet. Once in Moorhead, the woman told officers Abdullahi told her to go to the Gate City Bank and withdraw some money he could use for rent.

Court documents say the victim tried to get money out of the ATM, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then told her to drive off and documents say Abdullahi held a gun near the victim’s hip. The victim told officers she then pulled over and told Abdullahi, ‘You can kill me here.’ Abdullahi told the woman he didn’t want to shoot her and got out of her car, documents say.

Abdullahi took the victim’s new iPhone and told the victim if she ever talked to police he would find her because he now knows where she lives and what she drives, documents said. Abdullahi told the victim he would shoot and kill her, the victim told officers.

The victim told officers she had a friend that was very active in the Somali community and may be able to help identify the suspect. Detectives showed the friend a photograph from the Gate City surveillance camera and documents say he identified the man as ‘Memphis.’ Moorhead detectives were already familiar with the name and person from a different investigation, documents stated.

As of this publication, Abdullahi has yet to be arrested. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

