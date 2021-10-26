Advertisement

One person injured as delivery van sideswipes semi-truck

By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after side-swiping a semi-truck on I-29.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Eric Anderson and 56-year-old Andrew Sumrall were both driving south on I-29.

According to NDHP, Anderson was driving a delivery van, while Sumrall was driving a semi-truck.

According to NDHP’s report, Anderson was passing Sumrall and began to make a lane change into the left lane.

Documents say the rear of Anderson’s vehicle was not clear of the semi-truck and hit it, causing the van to spin towards the east.

NDHP says he lost control of the van, which started to roll, pinning him inside of the vehicle. Anderson was extricated and taken to Sanford via ambulance to be treated for his injuries in the crash.

Sumrall did not have any injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

