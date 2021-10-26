Advertisement

Masks now required at one West Fargo Elementary

(Live 5/File)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Though masks are not required district-wide, they are now mandated at Brooks Harbor Elementary. The mandate is in effect Monday, 10/25, through 11/2.

22 students at Brooks Harbor have reported positive cases, making up nearly half of all elementary-age cases district-wide.

Overall, cases remain low, at less than 0.7% for all students and staff in the district. You can read more on the district’s COVID numbers here.

