Masks now required at one West Fargo Elementary

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Though masks are not required district-wide, they are now mandated at Brooks Harbor Elementary. The mandate is in effect Monday, 10/25, through 11/2.

22 students at Brooks Harbor have reported positive cases, making up nearly half of all elementary-age cases district-wide.

Overall, cases remain low, at less than 0.7% for all students and staff in the district. You can read more on the district’s COVID numbers here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.