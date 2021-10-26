Masks No Longer Required in EGF Schools

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a School Board vote Monday evening, East Grand Forks Schools will be immediately transitioning to Level 2 of the District’s Mitigation Strategy levels. According to Superintendent Mike Kolness, the new level will not require masks for grades K-6, but masks remain strongly recommended for all grade levels. There are also looser restrictions for visitors at the school and for students during lunch.

The district started the year with a recommendation for masking, then switched to a requirement for 6th grade and younger. To read more about the district’s mitigation levels, click here.

