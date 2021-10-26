Advertisement

High winds shut down Fargo landfill

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High winds in the Red River Valley are shutting down the Fargo landfill.

The city says garbage from the trucks won’t stay in place from the wind.

A wind advisory takes effect at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and lasts until 7 p.m. The Valley News Live First Alert Storm Team says winds could gust over 40 mph throughout the day.

The landfill is expected to open again on Wednesday, Oct. 27 if wind conditions are favorable.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Hundreds of people rallied in Fergus Falls in support for Dr. Jeffrey Horak, who was recently...
Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon
UPDATE: MN man given three months of house arrest for Clay Co. assault
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Glasser Images sign
North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company

Latest News

Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
10:00PM Sports Oct. 25
10:00PM Sports Oct. 25
10:00PM News Oct. 25 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 25 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 25 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 25 - Part 2