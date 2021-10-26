High winds shut down Fargo landfill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High winds in the Red River Valley are shutting down the Fargo landfill.

The city says garbage from the trucks won’t stay in place from the wind.

A wind advisory takes effect at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and lasts until 7 p.m. The Valley News Live First Alert Storm Team says winds could gust over 40 mph throughout the day.

The landfill is expected to open again on Wednesday, Oct. 27 if wind conditions are favorable.

