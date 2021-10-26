2 Dead After Crash Near Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday a few miles north of Wadena, at Highway 71 & 190th Street.

Highway Patrol says a semi and passenger vehicle collided. They say two people in the vehicle are dead. The semi driver was not injured. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this developing story.

