Advertisement

2 Dead After Crash Near Wadena

(AP)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday a few miles north of Wadena, at Highway 71 & 190th Street.

Highway Patrol says a semi and passenger vehicle collided. They say two people in the vehicle are dead. The semi driver was not injured. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
Hundreds of people rallied in Fergus Falls in support for Dr. Jeffrey Horak, who was recently...
Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl
UPDATE: MN man given three months of house arrest for Clay Co. assault

Latest News

6:00PM Weather Oct. 26
6:00PM Weather Oct. 26
6:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2
6:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 2
6:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 1
6:00PM News Oct. 26 - Part 1
6:00PM Sports Oct. 26
6:00PM Sports Oct. 26