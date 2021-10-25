Advertisement

“Try MATBUS Week” Provides Opportunities to Experience Public Transportation

MATBUS
MATBUS(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Try MATBUS Week” is a fun and interactive opportunity the week of October 25 for residents of the Fargo-Moorhead community to experience all of the benefits that MATBUS has to offer. There will be several special offers and events during the week to encourage residents to try out MATBUS services and join the nearly two million passengers who ride MATBUS each year.

Bus fare will be half price (75 cents for adults, 40 cents for youth, elderly and disabled) Monday through Friday and fare free on Saturday. These promotional fares will apply to fixed route buses only and do not include MAT Paratransit.

On Tuesday, October 26, celebrate Customer Appreciation Day at the Ground Transportation Center. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., MATBUS staff will be giving out free freshly popped popcorn, cotton candy and bottled water.

On Wednesday October 27, stop by the Ground Transportation Center for Warm-Up Wednesday. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last) there will be a self-serve station of free coffee and hot cocoa.

On Saturday, October 30, remember to take a piece of free Halloween candy on any of the fixed route buses while supplies last.

Those who have never ridden with MATBUS are encouraged to visit matbus.com to learn more and watch a brief “How to Ride” video. Residents are also invited to call 701.232.7500 to learn more. It is encouraged to consider planning MATBUS trips ahead of time on Google Maps or the MATBUS mobile app.

