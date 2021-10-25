MN State Troopers respond to early morning semi crash
The crash closed I-94 between the exits of Brandon and Garfield until 9 am.
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRANDON, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota State Troopers went to a single semi crash happened around 4 am.
State Patrol says the lanes were shut down to help with removing the semi and trailer.
