Advertisement

MN State Troopers respond to early morning semi crash

The crash closed I-94 between the exits of Brandon and Garfield until 9 am.
Minnesota State Trooper vehicles
Minnesota State Trooper vehicles(KEYC News 12)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota State Troopers went to a single semi crash happened around 4 am.

The crash closed I-94 between the exits of Brandon and Garfield until 9 am.

State Patrol says the lanes were shut down to help with removing the semi and trailer.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out - October 22
After being terminated from his position at Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out
Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial...
Two activist groups with differing views rally on Fargo-Moorhead bridge
Martin's
Family who had to evacuate apartment because of black mold speaks out
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds
Neil Kiemele
UPDATE: Missing man reportedly found dead

Latest News

2 of 5 victims in Cambridge house explosion seriously hurt
5 injured in Cambridge house explosion
One injured in Clearwater County crash
Boo! at NDSU event on a chilly Sunday afternoon.
BOO! NDSU brings students and Fargo-Moorhead community together for Halloween fun
Sports - UND Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Homecoming Win
Sports - UND Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Homecoming Win