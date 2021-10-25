Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FARGO — A Fargo man has entered a plea in the brutal and random attack of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen.

22-year-old Arthur Kollie entered an Alford plea Monday afternoon to his murder, robbery and aggravated assault charges, according to court records. An Alford plea means while Kollie doesn’t admit guilt, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

Fargo Police were called to 4340 13th Ave. S. on June 4 after documents say a garbage man was driving through the parking lot and witnessed Kollie leaning over the victim. The witness stated Kollie had one hand on the teenage victim’s nose and the other hand on her throat. Documents say video surveillance shows Kollie spent around 25 minutes assaulting the victim before running off.

Documents say Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and is currently living at Stepping Stones Resource Center. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using.

Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.

Court documents say when Kollie was told he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, Kollie responded by saying, ‘Attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?’

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

