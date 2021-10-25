Advertisement

Man enters plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

Arthur Prince Kollie, 23
Arthur Prince Kollie, 23(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FARGO — A Fargo man has entered a plea in the brutal and random attack of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen.

22-year-old Arthur Kollie entered an Alford plea Monday afternoon to his murder, robbery and aggravated assault charges, according to court records. An Alford plea means while Kollie doesn’t admit guilt, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

Fargo Police were called to 4340 13th Ave. S. on June 4 after documents say a garbage man was driving through the parking lot and witnessed Kollie leaning over the victim. The witness stated Kollie had one hand on the teenage victim’s nose and the other hand on her throat. Documents say video surveillance shows Kollie spent around 25 minutes assaulting the victim before running off.

Documents say Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and is currently living at Stepping Stones Resource Center. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using.

Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.

Court documents say when Kollie was told he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, Kollie responded by saying, ‘Attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?’

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds
Martin's
Family who had to evacuate apartment because of black mold speaks out
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial...
Two activist groups with differing views rally on Fargo-Moorhead bridge
News - Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out - October 22
After being terminated from his position at Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out

Latest News

Hundreds of people rallied in Fergus Falls in support for Dr. Jeffrey Horak, who was recently...
Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon
Uber, Lyft
Local rideshare drivers react to targeted attacks, warnings in Minneapolis
5:00PM News October 25- Part 1
5:00PM News October 25- Part 1
5:00PM News October 25- Part 3
5:00PM News October 25- Part 3