Hundreds rally in Fergus Falls for recently fired surgeon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Fergus Falls, MN, hundreds of people gathered in the town for a peaceful protest in support of Dr. Jeffrey Horak outside the Lake Region Healthcare Facility. While it is not clear why Dr. Horak is no longer with the hospital, some speculate that it has to do with statements he made earlier this month at the Fergus Falls school board meeting, where he spoke out against their mask mandate.

“We’re very proud of him. For him to stand up and lose his job tells you something about the man,” said Rick Bolinske, a family friend of Dr. Horak. “We’re actually family friends. He’s an incredible man, there’s no way he should lose his job for what he has said. We’ve lost our freedoms.”

Some of the signs that the protestors held said, ‘I stand with Dr. Horak’ while others had messages about ‘personal choice is freedom’ and ‘no to vaccine mandates’.

“When you have something like this, people here are standing up for liberty,” said Travis Bull Johnson. “There are standing up for their freedoms. And we have to support that.”

A group of nurses from the Lake Region Healthcare provided a statement to Valley News Live:

“We would be willing to speak up if we were not fearful that our job would be in jeopardy for expressing our First Amendment Rights.”

Dr. Horak spoke at the rally, thanking the community for their support.

