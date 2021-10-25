Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

News - Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out - October 22
After being terminated from his position at Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out
Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial...
Two activist groups with differing views rally on Fargo-Moorhead bridge
Martin's
Family who had to evacuate apartment because of black mold speaks out
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds
Neil Kiemele
UPDATE: Missing man reportedly found dead

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- October 24, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- October 24, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- October 24, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- October 24, 2021
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 24
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 24
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies