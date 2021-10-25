Advertisement

5 injured in Cambridge house explosion

Authorities said Sunday that two of the five people who were inside a Cambridge house when it exploded were seriously injured in the blast.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday that two of the five people who were inside a Cambridge house when it exploded were seriously injured in the blast.

Capt. John Elder, spokesman with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, said all five victims were taken to local hospitals following the explosion, which happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Two of them were later transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale for further treatment.

The two-story house in a residential neighborhood of Cambridge is a total loss, Elder said. There was no damage to any other nearby homes and a large propane tank in the backyard of the home did not explode. Debris was found up to a block away, the Star Tribune reported.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

