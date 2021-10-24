Advertisement

Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 24, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol along with five other agencies responded to a fatal crash close to Reynolds, ND. The incident involved a sugar beets truck that crashed into a ditch and caught fire leaving the driver dead.

Trail County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds Fire and Rescue, West Trail EMS and an Altru Ambulance were at the scene of the accident.

According to the report, the driver of the 2007 International Harvester truck went off Eagle Ave. and struck an approach. The crash remains under Investigation by the Highway Patrol.

