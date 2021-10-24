Some Sun to Start the Week

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies will take over to start the new work week. Southeasterly winds increase and help boost our temperatures just a touch - but still in the 40s to near 50s. The windiest conditions Monday will be in central and western ND. Warmer temperatures are expected by Tuesday, along with more even more wind... out of the southeast gusting over 30 mph. Secure the trash cans and outdoor Halloween decorations! Highs Tuesday warm into the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Later in the day and especially overnight, the chance of rain showers increases as a cold front slides from west to east.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Some rain showers continue for the first part of Wednesday, decreasing from west to east. It won’t be quite so windy as the front passes. Highs warm into the 40s to enar 50 for most. Temperatures may hold fairly steady under cloudy skies even once showers exit. Some rain showers remain possible east of the river on Thursday, but most will see dry skies with gradually decreasing cloud cover. Highs again only warm into the low-50s in Fargo-Moorhead. Thursday will again be breezy across the region behind the cold front, but not as windy as Tuesday.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies return in time for the end of the week/start of the weekend and temperatures recover and warm a bit above average or very near average - which means upper upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Clouds increase as low pressure moves into the region and temperatures drop into the 40s for afternoon highs. Dependin on the track and timing of the low pressure system, there could be some rain or even snow on Halloween. Be sure to stick with your VNL First Alert StormTeam for the latest - espececially if you have plans outside!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Increasing southerly breeze. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 32. High: 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty southeasterly wind over 30 mph. Chance of some rain showers developing late. Low: 40. High: 53.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of rain showers. Temps not warming much. Low: 45. High: 50.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain showers, mainly east. Breezy. Low: 42. High: 52.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A bit warmer. Low: 37. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Still a bit breezy and warmer. Low: 38. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Cooler. Slight chance of rain/snow/wind. Low: 34. High: 45.

