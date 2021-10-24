One injured in Clearwater County crash
42-year old Jake Louis Mapes of Lewiston, Montana was taken to Sanford in Fargo after crashing in Clearwater County.
Police say he ran a stop sign and crashed at a T-intersection and drove into a ditch.
Mapes’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Police reports say alcohol was involved.
