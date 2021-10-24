Advertisement

One injured in Clearwater County crash

42-year old Jake Louis Mapes of Lewiston, Montana was taken to Sanford in Fargo after crashing in Clearwater County.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - 42-year old Jake Louis Mapes of Lewiston, Montana was taken to Sanford in Fargo after crashing in Clearwater County.

Police say he ran a stop sign and crashed at a T-intersection and drove into a ditch.

Mapes’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police reports say alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out - October 22
After being terminated from his position at Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out
Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial...
Two activist groups with differing views rally on Fargo-Moorhead bridge
Martin's
Family who had to evacuate apartment because of black mold speaks out
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds
Neil Kiemele
UPDATE: Missing man reportedly found dead

Latest News

Boo! at NDSU event on a chilly Sunday afternoon.
BOO! NDSU brings students and Fargo-Moorhead community together for Halloween fun
Sports - UND Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Homecoming Win
Sports - UND Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Homecoming Win
Sports - Miller, Bison Come From Behind to Beat Missouri State, 27-20
Sports - Miller, Bison Come From Behind to Beat Missouri State, 27-20
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sugar beets truck driver dies after crash near Reynolds