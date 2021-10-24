BOO! NDSU brings students and Fargo-Moorhead community together for Halloween fun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the North Dakota State University campus, kids and families were welcomed at the Boo! at NDSU event. The event served as a connection between the community and NDSU students for some Halloween fun.

“Opening the community up to come and connect with our college students.” said Jen Kacere, the assistant director in leadership development for Res Life.

Halloween last year was drastically altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Res Life and the school were able to bring the community and students together once again.

“Great way to give back and kind of like, you know when you’re in college it’s hard to get entrenched into the community sometimes especially when you first show up,” said Trent Davis, a track and field student-athlete at NDSU. “I think it’s a good way to get your face in the community and kind of give back a little bit.”

Kids got dressed up as they got to Trick ‘r’ Treat, get candy and play some games. All while the students got to be part of it.

“It’s way for them to connect with others,” said Kacere. “They love seeing the kids in their costumes and it’s really about showing kids what it’s like to be in college.”

It was a special occasion for the university students, since they couldn’t run their normal festivities last year due to the coronavirus.

“Everything kind of got shutdown last year and I’ve known that we’ve done this in past years so it’s really good to get everybody back out,” said Davis. “Give the kids a chance to interact with some of the students especially for the athletes too. That’s really cool for them.”

A fun time for the family on a chilly afternoon.

