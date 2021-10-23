Advertisement

Two activist groups with differing views rally on Fargo-Moorhead bridge

Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial...
Two groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies on the Veteran Memorial Bridge that connects Fargo to Moorhead.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Veteran Memorial Bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead, two activist groups with opposing views expressed their beliefs and philosophies Saturday afternoon.

One side expressing their thoughts that it should be a personal choice when it comes to certain matters like vaccines, under the banner of a freedom rally.

“We’re here to encourage other patriots to get involved in protecting freedoms in our country,” said Eric Hanson. “So the main thing is to inspire others to get involved and protect freedom.”

On the other side of the bridge, a counter-rally was held with their message being, ‘Say No to Facism’.

“Patriotism is about what you stand for as a collective,” said Vanessa Clark. “And what they are standing for right now is blind nationalism. Whether they think they are or not, but we are standing for is fighting against facism. What we are standing for is support and equality for all people.”

The freedom of choice has been a hot bed of discussion in the nation in recent months. From masking in schools to vaccine mandates being implemented.

“And we just want to restore freedom. Personal freedom,” said Hanson. “And so that’s what I would talk about to them, freedom, and maybe how I believe they’re being misled into socialism and into communism.”

While the other side is saying that the vaccine and mask mandates isn’t about personal choice. That it’s about public safety.

“They think facism is about having to wear a mask and being told to get a vaccine,” said Clark. “Those are things are about public safety. That is not facism.”

Both sides expressed that they are looking for and wanting freedom.

“Both sides kind of want the same thing. We want freedom, we want liberation. But what they’re doing is calling it freedom, but what they’re doing is supporting nationalism.” said Clark.

“The thing to do when you disagree with somebody is not to silence them, it’s to refute what they are saying.” said Merle Hexum.

More than 30 people for both sides were at the bridge to express their views.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neil Kiemele
UPDATE: Missing man reportedly found dead
News - Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out - October 22
After being terminated from his position at Lake Region Health, Fergus Falls surgeon speaks out
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Lake Region Medical Center
The Fergus Falls community is speaking out after a local doctor’s recent termination
Canceled Flights
Technical glitch cancels flights across North Dakota

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday October 23
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday October 23
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
MN man charged with distracted driving after crash near Acres of Terror injures seven people
GFPD investigating possible Snapchat terroristic threats against Central High
Train collides with semi partially stopped on tracks in East Grand Forks