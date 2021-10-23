Advertisement

Train collides with semi partially stopped on tracks in East Grand Forks

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene of a train versus semi crash on Friday around 6:45 p.m. in East Grand Forks.

According to an incident report, when police arrived they learned a semi, driven by 18-year-old Gavin Hackett-Reindeau, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 2 and 390th Avenue SW.

The semi’s beet trailer was partially still on the railroad tracks when a BNSF train was passing by causing it to collide.

Authorities say no one was injured in the accident.

