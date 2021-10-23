Sunday Showers: Liquid or Frozen?

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will again be chilly with 20s across the northern Valley and mid to upper 30s elsewhere. There is a chance of some showers developing on Sunday with a bit of a breeze. Some of the precipitation may be in frozen form (flakes) to the north and west (Devils Lake Basin) in the morning where temperares liekly fall below freezing. There is a slight chance of light accumulations in grassy spots. Southeastern ND into west central MN is more likely to see rain showers, although a few flakes can’t be entirely ruled out. Snow accumulaiton NOT likely for these areas. Drier air limits any precipitation chances in northern MN. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 from Langdon down to the SD border. Mid 40s are expected for the central Valley and northwestern MN. All will be under cloudy skies with a litle bit of a breeze out of the east.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday. Southerly winds increase and help boost our temperatures just a touch - but still in the 40s to near 50s. Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday, along with more wind out of the southeast gusting into the 30s. Highs Tuesday warm into the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Later in the day and especially overnight, the chance of rain showers increases as a cold front slides from west to east.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Some rain showers continue possible for the first part of Wednesday, decreasing from west to east. Highs warm into the 40s for most. Temperatures may hold fairly steady under cloudy skies even once showers exit. Some rain showers remain possible east of the river on Thursday. Highs again only warm into the low-50s in Fargo-Moorhead. Thursday will again be breezy across the region behind the cold front.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies return in time for the end of the week and temperatures recover and warm a bit above average or very near average - which means upper upper 40s to mid 50s. Beyond this 7-day period, we are closely watching a system for Halloween that could bring widespread snow. Spooky! Stay tuned...

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Morning not as crisp in Fargo! Chance of rain showers. Low: 36. High: 46.

MONDAY: Increasing southerly breeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 35. High: 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty southeasterly wind. Chance of some rain showers developing late. Low: 40. High: 53.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of rain showers. Temps not warming much. Low: 45. High: 50.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain showers, mainly east. Breezy. Low: 42. High: 52.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A bit warmer. Low: 37. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Still a bit breezy and warmer. Low: 38. High: 55.

