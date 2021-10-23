Advertisement

North Dakota Attorney General’s office subpoenas Bismarck photography company

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has subpoenaed a Bismarck photography firm that suddenly closed, leaving customers with no way to get their money back.

Parrell Grossman, the director of the consumer protection division, said investigators are seeking relevant documents from Glasser Images and owner Jack Glasser. When Glasser Images closed in early October, the company apologized and said refunds would not be provided.

KVRR-TV reports the attorney general’s office also intends to schedule a hearing in which Glasser would be required to answer questions under oath.

Grossman said more than 500 complaints have been received from customers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado and other states.

Glasser Images attorney Tim O’Keeffe has said the company developed a plan to get wedding photos and videos that have been already shot into the hands of customers and to have subcontractors ready to cover future reservations. But O’Keeffe says the process will take some time because there have been thousands of requests for assistance.

Grossman said he does not believe Glasser intends to make any refunds.

