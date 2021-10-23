Advertisement

MN man charged with distracted driving after crash near Acres of Terror injures seven people

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing multiple charges including for distracted driving after a crash near Leonard injures seven people including himself.

Law enforcement says a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 18-year-old Abraham Lara Cruz of Melrose, MN was heading south on ND Highway 18 when he became distracted by his GPS.

A vehicle, attempting to make a left turn, had stopped in front of Cruz.

Cruz didn’t realize traffic had stopped causing him to swerve into the northbound lanes to avoid rear-ending stopped traffic.

18-year-old Jaylin Parras of Georgetown, MN was going north in a 1996 Dodge Caravan when Cruz’s vehicle struck the front bumper of the van.

The Jeep ran into a ditch before rolling and coming to a rest on the passenger side.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

Cruz was traveling with four passengers all of Melrose, MN, and ranging in age of 18 & 19-years-old.

A 16-year-old girl was in the van with Parras. Authorities say the girl was pulled from the vehicle and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Parras, Cruz, and his passengers were all taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

Law enforcement says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Cruz is being cited with Overtaking Where Prohibited and Failure to Maintain Control-Distracted Driving.

