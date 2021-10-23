Advertisement

GFPD investigating possible Snapchat terroristic threats against Central High

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating terroristic threats against Central High School that have been circulating through the social media platform Snapchat.

Authorities say just before 9 p.m. on Friday they were alerted about a Snapchat message threatening future acts of violence at the school.

GFPD says the message appears to have originated from another school with a similar name in another state.

Police say that state’s jurisdiction is aware of the message.

The investigation in Grand Forks is still open. Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

