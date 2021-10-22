Advertisement

West Fargo begins street sweeping on Monday

(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo Public Works Department will begin street sweeping Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Street sweepers help collect leaves and other debris from the streets to clear storm sewer drains remain before winter. The street sweepers will run for two weeks. If zones are not completed during the first scheduled day, sweepers will continue the route the following week, on the same day of the week.

The street sweeping will follow the maintenance zones schedule located here: https://www.westfargond.gov/1099/Maintenance-Zones

Residents are asked to move vehicles off the street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that day.

