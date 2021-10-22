Advertisement

Silver Alert Issued: Search underway for North Dakota man with autism

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAVALIER, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert to help find Neil Kiemele.

His last known whereabouts were on October 21st at 10:00 p.m. near 14043 98th Street Northeast, Cavalier, North Dakota.

Neil has autism and could possibly be on foot.

He is likely wearing dark clothing and a camouflage hoodie.

The Cavalier man is 18 years old. He is described as a white man. He is 6 feet one inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office at 701-265-4122.

