Advertisement

Resources available as evictions loom with moratoriums ending

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As more and more eviction moratoriums are lifted in the U.S., it has left residents looking for resources to help out. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, there are many programs available for those in need.

“So often times that looks like an eviction notice, utility disconnect.” said Emma Schmit, the housing director for Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership.

According to Schmit, this month has seen an increase in calls for help. Those calls include rental assistance, evection notices and utilities being turned off.

“About twice as many people have called than the previous month. That’s definitely an up tick in people looking for assistance.” said Schmit.

There are many resources available, from homeless shelters to groups that help with rent problems. To those that are willing to give a helping hand to those in need.

“People have been through a lot of trauma these last couple of years, especially. So being able to help support and contribute to the community and help people get back on their feet is a privilege.” said Schmit.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on renters and landlords and providers in the F.M. area are trying to connect those in need to the resources that can help.

“The real focus is on eviction prevention, trying to keep people in their homes to get ahead of some of the evictions,’ said Schmit. “And also make the landlords whole too. Because we know there’s lots of landlords who haven’t gotten their rent paid and we want to make sure we’re connecting them with that resource too.”

List of resources available in the Fargo-Moorhead area:

First Link (211)

Presentation Partner in Housing (701-235-6861)

SENDCAA (701-232-2452)

St. Francis (701-235-5944)

The Salvation Army (701-232-5565)

Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership (218-512-1500)

Dorothy Day House (218-233-5763)

Micah’s Mission (218-656-7495)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Lake Region Healthcare logo
Longtime Fergus Falls general surgeon no longer at Lake Region Healthcare
Lake Region Medical Center
The Fergus Falls community is speaking out after a local doctor’s recent termination
The NDSU Gold Star Marching Band played Isaac Sorenson’s favorite songs including “Oh Bison”,...
NDSU Gold Star Marching Band fan wakes up to early morning surprise

Latest News

5:00PM Weather October 22
5:00PM Weather October 22
News - Resources available for those impacted by end of eviction moratorium - October 22, 2021
News - Resources available for those impacted by end of eviction moratorium - October 22, 2021
5:00PM News October 22- Part 1
5:00PM News October 22- Part 1
5:00PM News October 22- Part 2
5:00PM News October 22- Part 2