Resources available as evictions loom with moratoriums ending

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As more and more eviction moratoriums are lifted in the U.S., it has left residents looking for resources to help out. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, there are many programs available for those in need.

“So often times that looks like an eviction notice, utility disconnect.” said Emma Schmit, the housing director for Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership.

According to Schmit, this month has seen an increase in calls for help. Those calls include rental assistance, evection notices and utilities being turned off.

“About twice as many people have called than the previous month. That’s definitely an up tick in people looking for assistance.” said Schmit.

There are many resources available, from homeless shelters to groups that help with rent problems. To those that are willing to give a helping hand to those in need.

“People have been through a lot of trauma these last couple of years, especially. So being able to help support and contribute to the community and help people get back on their feet is a privilege.” said Schmit.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on renters and landlords and providers in the F.M. area are trying to connect those in need to the resources that can help.

“The real focus is on eviction prevention, trying to keep people in their homes to get ahead of some of the evictions,’ said Schmit. “And also make the landlords whole too. Because we know there’s lots of landlords who haven’t gotten their rent paid and we want to make sure we’re connecting them with that resource too.”

List of resources available in the Fargo-Moorhead area:

First Link (211)

Presentation Partner in Housing (701-235-6861)

SENDCAA (701-232-2452)

St. Francis (701-235-5944)

The Salvation Army (701-232-5565)

Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership (218-512-1500)

Dorothy Day House (218-233-5763)

Micah’s Mission (218-656-7495)

