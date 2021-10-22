‘I know Cody is in a good place,’ wife of fallen Grand Forks officer says

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The wife of a fallen Grand Forks Police officer is honoring the father, husband and hero tonight in in her first and only media interview.

29-year-old Cody Holte was tragically killed in the line of duty on May 27, 2020 after he responded as back-up at an eviction notice that turned into a gun battle. Holte left behind his now two-year-old son, Gunnar and wife, Mandy.

“I know Cody is in a good place, and it’s a weird way of saying it because he’s not here, but he’s a man of God and so am I. I do know he’s ok and we will be ok, too,” Mandy Holte said.

Clinging to her unwavering faith, being a good mom and making her husband proud are just a few of the things that help Mandy get through the tough days.

“I try to picture (Cody) happy. He was happy almost all of the time, so it’s not hard to do. And that’s what I try to do to, I don’t want to say bring me back to reality, but to calm me down,” she said.

Together for eight years and married for just shy of four, Mandy reflects on a romance full of love and support.

“He made me feel comfortable and protected, but also he was just a sweet person,” she said.

The Holte’s welcomed their son, Gunnar in July 2019, just 10 months before Holte would be tragically taken from his new family.

“Cody wanted to be a dad really, really bad. He only got a day shy of 10 months, but that was probably the best 10 months of Cody’s life to be there for Gunny. He won’t know Cody the way I want him to, but I can help him get through it the best I can,” Mandy said.

But remembering his dad is something Gunnar is already doing on his own.

“Every police car is daddy’s car. Every one! No matter if it’s a sheriff or police car, he knows. He knows who his dad is,” Mandy laughed. “Every night we say our prayers, always, and then he goes and kisses his dad. And every morning it’s ‘Good morning, daddy!’ Even if we’re late, because sometimes we’re late with a two-year-old, we have to go back upstairs and say it.”

Mandy says as a man of strong faith, her husband always said grace at the dinner table no matter where he was.

“And now Gunny, you don’t know what he’s saying, but he’s doing it! And I’m just like, ‘Oh, Cody would be so proud of you,’” she said.

2021 has come with serious milestones for the Holte family with the one-year anniversary of his death, the conviction and life-sentence of his killer, and just last week Holte was honored at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. Mandy says while none of the events have exactly brought her closure, they have helped in moving forward.

“He’s always a hero to me, and I think he’s a hero to the community, which I’m proud of,” she said. “It’s still sometimes hard to believe this is my life, but Cody always told his mom, ‘When it’s my time, it’s my time.’ And as much as that hurts, it wasn’t ours. We have to keep going.”

Mandy emphasizes she will never be able to thank the community enough for the love and support shown to her family over the last year and a half. She asks the community to continue to support local law enforcement, especially in the current climate, and says she hopes no one ever forgets the man behind badge #639.

“I want people to keep moving, I hate moving on. That’s not the right word. It’s moving forward. I want people to move forward, but still remembering,” she said. “I don’t want it to always be what happened, I want it to be how he lived. I want the community to remember him as a hero, but he was more than that too— A good person in general, a good dad, good husband.”

Two things Mandy says everyone can do to remember her husband a little differently comes down to two of his favorite things: Car washes and bologna sandwiches.

“Whether it was his truck or his squad, he loved car washes! We even have a video of us in the car wash and Gunny was 6-months-old or something, bawling! And Cody was laughing at him! And at the time I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ but I think of Cody now every time I go through a car wash. I hope Gunny does one day, too,” she smiled.

Mandy joked she doesn’t understand why, but her husband loved those ‘disgusting’ bologna sandwiches. She says she hopes whether you go into a car wash in the future or just drive by one, or if you’re at the grocery store trying to decide if you should pick up ham or bologna for the week, she hopes you think of Cody.

“I hate to say that he was just a good person, but he was! It’s so simple, but I want people to try to be more like him. Just be that good person,” Mandy said.

