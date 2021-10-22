Advertisement

The Fergus Falls community is speaking out after a local doctor’s recent termination

The Fergus Falls school board made the decision to end their mask mandate after an October 10th meeting.
Lake Region Medical Center(Intern | KVLY)
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls school board made the decision to end their mask mandate after an October 10th meeting.

But one person who spoke at the meeting may have been punished for doing so.

At the school board meeting, Dr. Jeff Horak of Lake Region Health Center spoke to the board about the mask mandates.

“It sounded to me like he is very respected. He’s respected at our healthcare provider,” said Fergus Falls parent Ryan Hintz.

Yesterday, Lake Region said the longtime general surgeon no longer practices there.

The announcement came less than two weeks after Dr. Horak spoke at the school board meeting.

“I think he came out and he didn’t voice any opposition or promoting that mask mandates in any way he didn’t say whether they are or are not effective. All he came out and said is it’s parent’s choice. I think it was heard loud and clear, and to hear he was terminated over likely that is saddening,” said Hintz.

People on Facebook have been showing support for Horak by posting with the hashtag “#istandwithhorak” and changing their profile pictures.

“To see the community’s outreach and support of him, even those like myself who didn’t know him personally to just thank him. He is the one who put his neck on the line, and he is the one who made the sacrifice for us and our children,” said Hintz.

Lake Region Health Center has not released whether or not his termination was a result of him speaking .

Some locals are planning a protest in support of Horak on Monday.

The CDC still recommends all teachers, staff, students, and even visitors at K-12 schools mask up indoors-- regardless of vaccination status.

