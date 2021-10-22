Fargo PD seeking help in finding missing 6-year-old
Police say Ashwin Ghalley was last seen at around 5:30 pm today and was headed to the Arbors Park area on 23 St. S
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is asking for help in finding missing 6-year-old Ashwin Ghalley.
Fargo PD says he was last seen around 5:30 pm today and was headed to the Arbors Park area on 23 St. S.
He was last seen wearing a red jacket, red shorts, and black slip-on shoes.
Police say Ghalley is 3 feet tall and 50 lbs.
If you know any information about where he is, you’re encouraged to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.