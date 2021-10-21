Tolna shooting prompts investigation in Benson County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A shooting in Tolna, ND has prompted an investigation by multiple agencies in Benson County. According to the Benson County Sherriff’s Office, the alleged victim was shot at breaking both windows of his car. There were no injuries reported.

The potential weapon according to the report is a ‘sawed-off shotgun’. The shooter left the area after the incident to an unknown location. The BCSO, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are involved with the investigation.

