Red Ribbon Week starts Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, Fargo Cass Public Health, Fargo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a joint press conference on Friday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. to commemorate Red Ribbon Week. The conference will take place in the Fargo City Commission Chambers (225 4th St. N.). Red Ribbon Week, from October 23 to 31, is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.

The following guests will speak at the event regarding the importance of drug abuse prevention and Red Ribbon Week:

· Assistant Special Agent in Charge Angela von Trytek, Drug Enforcement Administration

· Criminal Investigations Captain Chris Helmick, Fargo Police Department

· Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall, Fargo Cass Public Health

· Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, The City of Fargo

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney will conclude the press conference with a Mayoral Proclamation.

