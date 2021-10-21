Advertisement

Red Ribbon Week starts Saturday

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas recognizes Red Ribbon Week
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas recognizes Red Ribbon Week
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, Fargo Cass Public Health, Fargo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a joint press conference on Friday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. to commemorate Red Ribbon Week. The conference will take place in the Fargo City Commission Chambers (225 4th St. N.). Red Ribbon Week, from October 23 to 31, is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.

The following guests will speak at the event regarding the importance of drug abuse prevention and Red Ribbon Week:

· Assistant Special Agent in Charge Angela von Trytek, Drug Enforcement Administration

· Criminal Investigations Captain Chris Helmick, Fargo Police Department

· Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall, Fargo Cass Public Health

· Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, The City of Fargo

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney will conclude the press conference with a Mayoral Proclamation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Arrested in fugitive recovery operation.
North Dakota man arrested on drug charges after 3 months on the run
Fire in Wadena, MN
UPDATE: Cause of Wadena fire released
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Police says Facebook post is a scam

Latest News

Phantom's Feast
MN Renaissance Festival hosts Phantom’s Feast
Noon Weather - October 21
Noon Weather - October 21
Mr. Food - Loaf Pan Mac N Cheese - October 21
Mr. Food - Loaf Pan Mac N Cheese - October 21
Noon News October 21 - Part 2
Noon News October 21 - Part 2