Advertisement

No More Mask Mandate for Fergus Falls Students

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Beginning Monday, masking will no longer be required for students in Fergus Falls. The district’s mask requirement was set to expire on October 24th, and the school board voted 4-2 not to extend it.

In an email to families Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Jeff Drake writes:

This school board met in special session this morning to review the district’s current position which requires masks preK-6th grade.

Updated information was presented to the school board regarding local and within-district COVID-19 cases, transmission rates and trends.  Options moving forward to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were presented including the potential pros and cons for each.

Following the presentation, the board had an opportunity to ask questions and make statements prior to a roll call vote on a motion to discontinue the student mask mandate.  The motion passed 4-2.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Horizon Middle School Student Dies Unexpectedly
News - Man shot to death, suspect in custody in Casselton - October 18
Sheriff: Man killed in Casselton shooting broke into woman’s home, violated protection order
A semi is parked along the concrete barrier following a crash on I-94 heading into Moorhead.
Semi crash causes backups on I-94
Police lights graphic
Teen hospitalized after three vehicle accident involving tractor

Latest News

County Road 17
UDPATE: Clay County releases more information on pursuit
Brave Like Brodie
West Fargo’s youngest police cadet battling cancer
6:00PM News Oct. 20 - Part 3
6:00PM News Oct. 20 - Part 3
6:00PM News Oct. 20 - Part 4
6:00PM News Oct. 20 - Part 4