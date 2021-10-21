No More Mask Mandate for Fergus Falls Students

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Beginning Monday, masking will no longer be required for students in Fergus Falls. The district’s mask requirement was set to expire on October 24th, and the school board voted 4-2 not to extend it.

In an email to families Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Jeff Drake writes:

This school board met in special session this morning to review the district’s current position which requires masks preK-6th grade.

Updated information was presented to the school board regarding local and within-district COVID-19 cases, transmission rates and trends. Options moving forward to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were presented including the potential pros and cons for each.

Following the presentation, the board had an opportunity to ask questions and make statements prior to a roll call vote on a motion to discontinue the student mask mandate. The motion passed 4-2.

