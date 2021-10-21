Advertisement

NDSU Gold Star Marching Band fan wakes up to early morning surprise

The NDSU Gold Star Marching Band played Isaac Sorenson’s favorite songs including “Oh Bison”, “Hey Baby” and the NDSU Fight Song.
The NDSU Gold Star Marching Band played Isaac Sorenson’s favorite songs including “Oh Bison”, “Hey Baby” and the NDSU Fight Song.(Nick Wilkerson, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fan of the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band received an exciting surprise this morning.

Isaac Sorenson has been admiring the sounds and energy from the band ever since he could remember. Sorenson can even be seen playing his trombone at the NDSU basketball and football games.

“Isaac is delayed in life but has always had a musical talent we can’t explain,” said Tonya, Isaac’s Mother. “He can hear music and play it, and can’t read music,” said Sorenson’s mother, Tonya. “Each year Isaac greets the pep band at the men’s basketball games, and they have taken time to get to know him. A couple of years ago they found out he played the trombone and asked him to play. He knows all the music, moves and chants of the band.”

Sorenson’s mother explained that during Bison Bidders Bowl last year, they won a package that included a wakeup call from the Gold Star Marching Band. Director of the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band Sigurd Johnson reached out to the family this year to see if they could come and play for their number one fan again.

To make Sorenson feel even more excited, the NDSU Band made a special appearance at his home in West Fargo to start his day by playing his favorite songs including “Oh Bison”, “Hey Baby” and the NDSU Fight Song.

