MN Renaissance Festival hosts Phantom’s Feast
SHAKOPEE, MN (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans are getting in the halloween spirit with an eerily delicious dinner and ghost stories, put on at The Phantom’s Feast.
Show dates are as follows:
October 15-16: Psychic Medium Missy Reno Smith
October 22: Scotty & Raini Roberts
October 23: Rocci Stucci, Scotty Roberts, Ron Phillips, and Sarah Soderlund
October 24: Kitty Truax
October 28-31: North Star Paranormal
OCTOBER 10/15, 10/16, 10/21, 10/22, 10/23, 10/24, 10/28, 10/29, 10/30, 10/31 7:00PM SHOWS SOLD OUT
NEW 3:00 MATINEE ADDED ON 10/30
NOTE: TRAIL OF TERROR WILL NOT BE OPEN IN 2021
TO ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR WAITLIST- EMAIL GROUPSALES@RENAISSANCEFEST.COM
A ghost hunt follows the show. Tickets are $80 per adult and $70 for a matinee show. You can buy tickets here.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.