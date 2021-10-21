Advertisement

MN Renaissance Festival hosts Phantom’s Feast

Phantom's Feast
Phantom's Feast
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
SHAKOPEE, MN (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans are getting in the halloween spirit with an eerily delicious dinner and ghost stories, put on at The Phantom’s Feast.

Show dates are as follows:

October 15-16: Psychic Medium Missy Reno Smith

October 22: Scotty & Raini Roberts

October 23: Rocci Stucci, Scotty Roberts, Ron Phillips, and Sarah Soderlund

October 24: Kitty Truax

October 28-31: North Star Paranormal

OCTOBER 10/15, 10/16, 10/21, 10/22, 10/23, 10/24, 10/28, 10/29, 10/30, 10/31  7:00PM SHOWS SOLD OUT

NEW 3:00 MATINEE ADDED ON 10/30

NOTE: TRAIL OF TERROR WILL NOT BE OPEN IN 2021

TO ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR WAITLIST- EMAIL GROUPSALES@RENAISSANCEFEST.COM

A ghost hunt follows the show. Tickets are $80 per adult and $70 for a matinee show. You can buy tickets here.

