Minnesota colleges investigate alleged sex competition

(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) -

The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to tally sexual encounters with female students.

The allegations were first reported by the student newspaper, The Record.

A spokeswoman for the schools wouldn’t provide details, but said they have been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership at the College of St. Benedict is encouraging St. Benedict students to walk out of class Thursday afternoon and participate in a sit-in to demand action and stand up against sexual misconduct.

