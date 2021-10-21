Longtime Fergus Falls general surgeon no longer at Lake Region Healthcare

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks after making comments at the school board meeting for the Fergus Falls Public Schools, a longtime general surgeon is no longer at Lake Region Healthcare.

Dr. Jeffrey Horak spoke against the 10-day mask mandate the district implemented earlier this month at the highly-attended meeting.

“We sincerely appreciate Dr. Horak’s 16 years of service to our patients and our organizations and we wish the best as he transitions his practices from here.” said Kent Mattson, the CEO for Lake Region Healthcare.

There was no answer to the question of why Dr. Horak was no longer employed at the facility.

“Know what, this is about fear,” said Dr. Horak at the meeting on Oct. 11. “This is about fear, I’m going to say it right now. This is about death. Everybody around here is scared that a kid might die in this community.”

According to the Fergus Falls for Freedom without School Mandates Facebook page, a protest on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of LRH. The group speculates that Dr. Horak was let go due to his comments at the school board meeting.

“We have a complement of talented and dedicated general surgeons who will ensure we have surgical coverage in place to provide uninterrupted service for all patient needs.” said Mattson in his statement.

Fergus Falls Public Schools announced it’s requirement that all Pre-k through 6th grade students to mask up starting Monday, October 11th.

The district’s mask requirement was set to expire on October 24th, and the school board voted 4-2 not to extend it.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.