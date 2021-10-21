Livestock Trailer Tips near Pekin

PEKIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that a Peterbilt truck and livestock trailer tipped over when the driver swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle left the roadway on North Dakota Highway 1 and entered the ditch. It continued traveling south in the ditch as it slowed, then tipped onto its side. The driver, Chad Wood, aged 51 of Dow City, Iowa was uninjured. An as-yet-unknown number of pigs did not survive.

